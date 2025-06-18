Elliptic Labs and Ceva Collaborate to Improve Edge AI Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Elliptic Labs and Ceva, Inc. announced a collaboration to integrate Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform into Ceva's NeuPro-Nano Neural Processing Unit (NPU), designed to enable next-generation, context-aware sensing on ultra-low-power edge devices.

Ceva customers can now leverage Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, a full-stack AI software solution, on the NeuPro-Nano NPU to support AI models for user experiences at the edge. This is designed to provide seamless interaction in devices such as noise-cancelling earbuds, touchless smart displays, presence-aware thermostats, and predictive industrial sensors. Together with Ceva's NeuPro Studio SDK, this integration is production-ready for the development and deployment of intelligent sensing features across a wide range of AIoT applications.

The Elliptic Labs platform supports efficient model deployment, quantization, and runtime optimization for real-time sensor fusion, gesture detection, presence sensing, and other contextual AI applications. When paired with Ceva's NeuPro-Nano NPU, the combined solution supports the performance of edge computing with minimal resource consumption.

This partnership highlights both companies' commitment to advancing AI innovation at the edge—delivering smarter, more responsive user experiences without compromising power efficiency or latency.

For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-neupro-nano/.