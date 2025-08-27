EverFocus Unveils its EAR-100T Robotic Controller for Edge AI with NVIDIA Jetson T5000 Inside

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: EverFocus Electronics New Taipei City, Taiwan. EverFocus Electronics introduced its newest robotic controller, the EAR-100T, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor developed for the next-generation computing demands of edge AI applications such as transportation, logistics, smart agriculture, and defense.

Jeffrey Chuang, Chief Technology Officer at EverFocus commented, “With the EAR-100T, we’re bringing together NVIDIA’s most advanced AI performance and EverFocus’s precision engineering to create a purpose-built controller that pushes the boundaries of autonomous technology.”

The EAR-100T incorporates the NVIDIA Jetson T5000 leveraging a NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and a 14-core Arm Neoverse V3AE CPU delivering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS. It is ideal for compute intense workloads including autonomous navigation, real-time vision processing, and multi-sensor fusion.

Highlights:

128 GB LPDDR5X (256-bit) high-bandwidth memory

12 x GMSL2 camera inputs (FAKRA Z code) with frame sync

2 x 5GbE LAN, 2 x CAN-FD, and 4 x USB 3.2

Seamless GMSL2 camera integration by iSSA Technology

Optional audio interface for multimodal AI applications

According to the press release, sample orders of the the EAR-100T will be available starting October 2025, with large scale production planned for December 2025. Sample quantities are limited and early submission of order requests are strongly encouraged. Chuang continued, “we’re thrilled to invite early adopters and innovation partners to join us in shaping the next generation of autonomous systems.”



A 90-day free trial of the EAR-100T includes early access to hardware, direct technical support from the engineering team, and a chance to offer feedback to improve product development. Shipping costs, including any import/export duties, taxes, or handling fees, are not included.

Selection to participate is based on use case significance, innovation potential, and at the discretion of EverFocus. Sample quantities are limited. The free trial ends on December 31, 2025 or while supplies last.

For more information, visit https://everfocus.acrosser.com/ear-100t-nvidia-jetson-thor-robotics-module