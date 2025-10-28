GIGAIPC Leverages Ultra-Compact AI miniPC with Next-Gen Intel Power

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: GIGAIPC

Modern AI application demand is surging and evolving to have more power in less space - challenging the traditional system design.

Devices and systems deployed in industrial, retail, and Smart City environments are expected to deliver high-speed connectivity, advanced processing, and flexible I/O for data analysis, graphics processing, multitasking, and much more, in one single solution.

GIGAIPC’s ultra-compact AI miniPC system, the BRIX GB-BRU7-255H, is designed to support a variety of environments and advanced AI capabilities. The solution is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor 255H and an Intel AI Boost NPU for managing AI workloads with up to 13 TOPs. Further enabling high-speed workloads and parallel tasks are 16 cores: 6 Performance cores (P-cores), 8 Efficient cores (E-cores), and 2 Low Power Efficient cores (LPE), while all in all providing 28W of thermal design power (TDP).

The BRIX miniPC features dimensions of just 112.6 x 34.4 x 119.4 mm (W x H x D) in a slim chassis design, and a motherboard size of 105 mm x 114.49 mm.

The BRIX system supports fast data transfer speeds up to 2.5 gigabits per second (2.5GbE LAN) with the Intel Ethernet Controller I226V, a network controller chipset supporting reliable networking capabilities, and a Wi-Fi 7 module.

For applications requiring multi-display options, the ultra-compact AI miniPC supports up to four 4K-resolution displays simultaneously, with two HDMI 2.1 providing suitable high-definition video, and two USB Type-C with DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode for video outputs. Achieving high data transfer speeds and options for connecting high-speed peripheral, the system equips two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A.

For noise-sensitive environments, the small form factor BRIX miniPC performs low noise operations, and for seamless installation it supports a VESA mount.

The ultra-compact BRIX AI miniPC is a high-performance solution, balancing efficient networking and connectivity, and evolving AI needs, for a wide variety of environments for modern edge applications.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel® AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.