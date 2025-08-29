IBASE AES100 Rugged Edge AI Computer with Intel 14th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA GPU for Industrial Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released the AES100, a rugged flexible edge AI computer combining deep learning performance with a consistent architecture. The platform leverages the 14th/13th Gen Intel Core processors and supports a single NVIDIA GPU up to 350W.

Operating temperature range is -20°C to +60°C with 8V to 48V DC input. For harsh environments, the solution delivers built-in defense against over-voltage, under-voltage, and reverse polarity for resilience and consistency.

When utilized in industrial automation, the AES100 offers real-time process control, machine vision, and predictive maintenance through analyzing sensor and video data locally with nominal latency.

Applications in intelligent surveillance and public safety benefit from the AES100 allowing multi-channel video analytics and AI-driven threat detection at the edge, minimalizing dependence on centralized infrastructure.

Highlights:

3 x 2.5GbE LAN ports & 6x USB 3.2 for ultra-fast, low-latency networking

MIL-STD-810H certified for shock and vibration

Two front-access removable SSD bays with RAID 0/1 support, and secure remote management via Intel vPro, iAMT 16.1, and TPM 2.0

Multiple expansion options, including 1x front-accessible M.2 NVMe SSD, 2x PCIe (x4) Gen4 slots, 3x M.2 and 2x Mini PCIe for wireless, storage, or fieldbus modules

Isolated 8-in/8-out Digital I/O and 6x COM ports for direct device control

For more information, visit www.ibase.com.tw.