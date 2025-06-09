IEI Brings Simplicity and Resiliency with Edge Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The establishment of Industry 4.0 is well underway, by any measure. From factory automation, smart supply chain, and dark warehousing all the way to contactless retail and last-mile autonomous delivery, the power of the intelligent edge is penetrating every aspect of every industry.

Now that there’s a critical mass of edge implementations and applications, it’s important to examine the need for platforms that are built to meet the growing demands of digital transformation and AI at the edge pulling real-time data and taking actions in response.

IEI has developed a robust edge cloud solution designed to be an all-in-one platform to integrate high-performance computing, remote management, and cybersecurity in a seamless and easy-to-deploy fashion while still offering resiliency, redundancy, security, and recovery.

IEI has a suite of well-tested and utilized industrial-grade hardware and software, which is powering and driving the new edge platform. This software suite includes the company’s Remote Management solution, iRM, and the IEI Virtualization Edge Platform, iVEC, which was a nominee for an embedded award 2025 in the embedded vision category.

One of the major challenges to Edge deployment is how complicated, expensive, and difficult it can seem to launch a new edge solution. IEI has simplified this process by minimizing the hardware footprint and reducing maintenance costs, while streamlining infrastructure layouts.

One key simplification comes in the form of how the architecture bridges operational and information technologies (OT & IT) with virtualized environments that support legacy and modern systems, and how the web-based user-friendly global management system supports a multilingual interface with unified monitoring and control even without an internet connection.

One part of the deployment process that can be the most daunting is system integration. With IEI’s edge solution, users can easily upgrade hardware without disrupting ongoing operations, making life easier for system integrators in legacy environments or new green fields.

The power of edge intelligence is often all about the speed of response, so the importance of real-time responses is hard to overestimate. IEI has optimized the edge computing platform for real-time responses in smart manufacturing, smart buildings, and infrastructure by leveraging on-device processing and backup. The solution also increases efficiency of resource use and reduces complexity by running Linux and Windows OS simultaneously on the single system and including a built-in backup and one-key recovery to allow VM and local OS to restore quickly without additional tools or licensing fees.

Of course, edge computing is not just about installation. Over the lifetime of the edge system and devices, operators need to be sure it will be resilient to environment, reliable over time, and reparable with little effort and ideally remotely with no truck roll. To meet these needs, IEI has made sure to make its edge platform both simple and tough.

It makes sure to think first of avoiding downtime through hybrid redundancy that maintains business continuity no matter what happens thanks to its secure and resilient architecture. More importantly, you don’t need to buy twice as many computers, which greatly optimizes the ROI of hardware.

For maintenance, users can securely manage multiple sites remotely without even needing a VPN or any external tools, while the built-in iRM enables system health monitoring, snapshot recovery, and proactive alerting to ensure constant uptime, resilience, and availability. All of this at a fraction of the cost of traditional HA solutions.

Finally, security is critical at the edge, because physical space is more vulnerable, and the conditions are less predictable. That’s why IEI offers enterprise-grade security that includes USB/network access control, SDN-based network segmentation, and compliance with EU NIS2 and other standards.

For more information on IEI’s edge solutions and much more, visit ieiworld.com, and click the following links to dig into: iRM (IEI Remote Management) or iVEC (IEI Virtualization Edge Computer).