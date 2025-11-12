Industrial AI Performance Benchmarking with Advantech Edge AI Solution SKY-622G4 and NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs

Image Credit: Advantech

Rapid advances in agentic AI, generative AI (Gen AI), and AI-powered inferencing are accelerating data-driven industrial applications—and the server platforms they run on. From manufacturing line inspection and defect detection to medical imaging and process documentation, industrial operators are benefitting from unprecedented productivity gains enabled by AI technology.

With innovative CPU-plus-GPU server architectures now at their disposal, AI solution providers are capitalizing on meteoric growth everywhere industrial AI is deployed. In response, edge server pioneers like Advantech SKY-622G4 are combining the dependability and consistency of x86-based server processors with the raw computational performance of NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs in a 2U single platform.

Scaling to Meet AI Performance Demands: Advantech SKY-622G4 and NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs

Meeting the fast-growing requirements of LLM training and inference depends on steady advances in performance and efficiency. The Advantech SKY-622G4 platform is a 2U MGX GPU server that enables on-premises AI processing for real-time and secure data applications (Figure 1). Based on dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and the NVIDIA MGX™ reference architecture, it supports up to 4x PCIe GPU cards with a two- or four-way 900 GB/s NVIDIA NVLink™ bridge interface per GPU for enhanced data transfer in multi-GPU setups.

Figure 1. The Advantech SKY-622G4 is a 2U edge AI server featuring four NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs, dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, large 4 TB memory capacity, and an impressive PCIe 5.0 subsystem in support of AI workloads. (Source: Advantech Co., Ltd.11)

While there are many choices for PCIe GPU cards to support AI functionality, NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs based on the Hopper GPU architecture are built for the extreme performance demands of AI tasks.

With its advanced processing capabilities, the NVIDIA H200 NVL has a maximum power dissipation of 600 W (configurable), requiring passive cooling via a heatsink. This is ideal for compact rack designs like the Advantech SKY-622G4, which features 6x high-speed fans that operate in temperatures up to 35°C.

Performance Benchmarking the NVIDIA H200 NVL & Advantech SKY-622G4

Single H200 NVL card provides impressive AI performance when deployed with the Advantech SKY-622G4 platform. This combination was tested while running workloads used in high-end applications today: LLM-based AI inference, image recognition, physics simulation, and AI image generation.

Performance benchmarks in Table 3A and 3B illustrate the outcomes of those tests.

Workload Target Applications Software Real-World Performance with SKY-622G4 Platform Performance Viability LLM Inference Edge-based chatbots in industry, finance, and healthcare llama.cpp Qwen3-32B-GGUF 51.95 token/s (Q8_0 Quantization) Far exceeds minimum requirements for stable performance Image Recognition Real-time manufacturing defect detection TensorRT Resnet50 v1.5 Up to 76,869 img/s (INT8 Quant., batch=1024) Versatility across other precision modes supports tailored performance Physics Simulation Astrophysics, genomic testing, and molecular dynamics for drug discovery N-body calculations with FP64 20.2 TFLOPS with 1,280,000 bodies Excellent throughput for high-accuracy simulations

Table 3A. Benchmark testing of the Advantech SKY-622G4 shows efficient AI image generation for high-volume applications where throughput and sustained operation are key. (Source: Advantech12)

Target Applications Minimum Application Performance Requirements Software Image Resolution End-to-End Latency with SKY-622G4 Throughput with SKY-622G4 Gen AI for virtual prototyping and Visual Simulation Intermediate enterprise-level GPU with >24 GB of VRAM can generate 0.133 img/s TensorRT Stable Diffusion 2.1 512x512 281.75 ms 3.55 img/s 768x768 550.66 ms 1.82 img/s 1024x1024 1025.34 ms 0.98 img/s TensorRT Stable Diffusion XL Refiner 1.0 1024x1024 1671.00 ms 0.60 img/s

Table 3B. When paired with optimized models like Stable Diffusion, the Advantech SKY-622G4 with the NVIDIA H200 NVL card—accelerates Gen AI text-to-image and image-to-image generation workloads. (Source: Advantech12)

Bringing NVIDIA H200 NVL into the Real World with the Advantech SKY-622G4

These benchmarks show how the Advantech SKY-622G4 server and integrated NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs exceed performance requirements for AI image generation in high-volume industrial applications where throughput and sustained operation are needed. These benefits translate into real-world settings as well, where the Advantech SKY-622G4 2U server provides significant advantages over alternatives for on-premises AI.

AI is now pervasive in every market and finding its way in every application space. Industrial operators and solutions providers now need perform edge infrastructure to bring AI to every environment. The versatile Advantech SKY-622G4 server with NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs excels in a range of next-generation industrial AI workloads across a variety of use cases—without scratching the surface of its capabilities.

When performing complex tasks like LLMs, Gen AI, scientific simulations, and video applications, state-of-the-art GPU systems like the NVIDIA H200 NVL require scalable host systems to maximize performance. This is where the Advantech SKY-622G4 truly stands out.

Download the full whitepaper via the link or explore more details on the Advantech website. Contact Advantech to learn how the SKY-622G4 platform brings GPU benchmarks out of the lab and directly to the edge for revolutionary AI-powered solutions.

