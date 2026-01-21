Intel Powers Nexcom’s NDiS B562 Expandable Edge AI Computer For GPU Expansion

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: NEXCOM

AI at the edge can be unpredictable. Today’s modern edge AI systems are tasked with providing advanced processing, versatile expansion and connectivity, and stable operation in some of the most challenging environments.

Industrial applications must keep up with these ever-changing demands, preferably in one dependable, compact, and deployable solution.

Designed as the heart of smart city infrastructure for advanced applications such as surveillance video analysis and LLM-based customer services, the NDiS B562 expandable edge AI computer from NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. is the heart of smart city infrastructure for advanced applications such as surveillance video analysis and LLM-based customer services. The solution is designed for GPU expansion and to support AI-enabled, high-performance computing with the help of Intel.

The industrial-grade solution is powered by the Intel Core processor (Series 2) and 12th/13th/14th Gen Intel Core i processor supporting AI inference and analytics for AI workloads and multitasking. The Intel® PCH H610E chipset is designed for industrial and embedded systems, and supports the different functions of the overall systems, such as the CPU, memory, storage, and I/O.

Speaking of memory, the NDiS B562 edge AI computer is equipped with two DDR5 5200 SO-DIMM slots for non-ECC, unbuffered memory, with a maximum capacity of 96GB.

For graphics and display support, the computer utilizes the Intel UHD Graphics architecture, a family of integrated GPUs to support the highlighted GPU expansion capabilities of the NDiS B562. Included for additional support are one HDMI 2.0 port providing up to 4096x2160@60Hz and two DP 1.2 ports providing up to 4096x2160@60Hz.

The NDiS B562 fanless computer offers additional control over the system with support for Intel AMT technology, an out-of-band management technology built on the Intel vPro® platform. The AMT technology allows developers to remotely manage the system, providing an overview of its features regardless of its power state or the presence of a functioning OS.

Lastly, the edge AI computer from Nexcom leverages Intel’s OpenVINO Tool Kit for accelerating AI inferencing with accuracy.

The NDiS B562 expandable edge AI computer is the solution for those looking to bring AI out of the data center and into industrial and embedded environments, with the goal of running AI workloads locally, processing vision and sensor data at the rugged edge.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s AI Edge initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them to jumpstart development and to increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is collaborating with its software partners to create and optimize AI for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify Intel AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, visit Intel Edge AI.