Living Optics and AVerMedia Collaborate to Deliver Smarter Vision at the Edge

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

July 18, 2025

Oxford, United Kingdom – Living Optics has announced a strategic partnership with AVerMedia Technologies to deliver a bundled solution: Living Optics’ video-rate hyperspectral camera with AVerMedia’s industrial-grade edge computer, D315AOB (5G), powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The platform is designed to improve complex imaging across industries. 

The two companies presented this joint solution at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei. The live demo showed how hyperspectral data can be captured, processed, and analyzed on-device to identify materials by their spectral signatures, enabling new levels of precision in quality control, environmental sensing, agriculture, and medical diagnostics.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and customer enablement. Living Optics’ hyperspectral camera is now available in a co-developed developer kit designed for the AVerMedia platform, simplifying setup for developers and integrators.

For end customers, this partnership means faster time to value with less technical complexity. Instead of piecing together separate imaging and computing components, they now have access to a complete, validated system that works out of the box. The bundled solution is built to withstand demanding real-world environments, offering industrial-grade reliability along with cutting-edge performance. Whether customers are system integrators building custom platforms or enterprises looking for ready-to-deploy tools, the joint offering is designed to deliver a streamlined path to smarter, more actionable insights at the edge.

By eliminating the complexity of sourcing and integrating separate imaging and computing components, the collaboration lets customers extract actionable insights from the spectral composition of materials, in real time and at the edge.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Living Optics to deliver a solution that redefines machine vision at the edge,” said Alex Liu, Vice President of Industrial Product Division at AVerMedia. “By combining their powerful hyperspectral imaging with our Jetson-based edge systems, we’re enabling customers to detect, analyze, and act on material differences in real time. This opens up exciting new possibilities across industries that demand accuracy, speed, and intelligence on-site.”

For more information, visit: www.avermedia.com and www.livingoptics.com

Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design

