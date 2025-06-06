OnLogic Debuts Helix 520 Series for Scalable, AI-Driven Edge Computing

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 06, 2025

Image Credit: OnLogic

OnLogic launched its scalable Helix 520 Series designed for the next generation of edge computing. The series leverages the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated edge AI capabilities, and industrial-grade reliability ideal for automation, machine learning, edge AI, computer vision, robotics, and autonomous systems.

It enables users’ selection of specific CPU and GPU performance required for applications, optimizing upfront investment and lowering total cost of ownership. An integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) enhances efficacy by allowing localized data processing and reduced latency.

According to the press release, OnLogic offers specific skus for complex AI workloads through support for Hailo accelerators and NVIDIA GPUs in a standard PCIe form factor or Mobile PCI Express (MXM).

Connectivity options include multiple USB and Thunderbolt ports, and high-speed 2.5GbE LAN. Additional I/O can add up to 8x Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports or 4x 10GbE LAN. The Helix 520 Series systems can be configured with cable retention on key ports. Off-site management features include Intel vPro for remote KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse access) and firmware or BIOS updates.

Hunter Golden, OnLogic Senior Product Manager commented, "With its powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, flexible connectivity options, and ruggedized design, the Helix 520 is built to handle the complex demands of today's, and tomorrow's, industrial applications, enabling our customers to connect faster, compute smarter, and scale without limits."

For more information, visit onlogic.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

