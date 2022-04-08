OnLogic Unveils CL250 Ultra Small Industrial Edge Computer

Press Release

Image Provided by OnLogic

New palm-sized device is among the company's smallest fanless computers, designed for reliable operation in challenging environments.

OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), a leading industrial computing manufacturer and solution provider known for powerful industrial PCs in their distinctive orange, has introduced the CL250 ultra small fanless edge computer. The system, built to power industrial IoT and edge computing applications in challenging environments, joins the company's popular CL200 Series of industrial computers.

The CL250 is well suited as an industrial gateway, SCADA device, automation controller or in any application that requires a compact computer built for reliability. Multiple mounting options, and industrial grade components and features, mean that it can be installed nearly anywhere.

"The CL200 Series of computers have been among our most popular devices over the last few years thanks to their compelling combination of small size, performance and connectivity," says Mike Walsh, OnLogic Product Manager for the company's Industrial Line. "With the CL250, we've moved to a more powerful Intel processor and doubled the available memory, while still managing to price it lower than its predecessors."

The CL250 is powered by an efficient Intel® Apollo Lake Pentium J3455 processor and features 8 GB of dual channel memory. The system is passively cooled, utilizing its extruded aluminum enclosure to enable natural convection from internal components to the surrounding air. The completely ventless system has no moving parts, allowing it to operate reliably even in contaminant-prone factories, warehouses and other industrial environments. The CL250 has an operating temperature range of 0°C to 40°C.

Measuring a mere 115.5 x 82 x 34mm, the CL250 still manages to provide a wide assortment of industry-focused I/O, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two 1GbE LAN ports, and two mini DisplayPorts. The bottom of the system features one 9-pin RS-232 box header port and one USB 2.0 port. The top has four antenna holes for optional Wi-Fi via the system’s two mPCIe slots (one full-height, one half-height). For ease of installation, the system can be mounted via VESA, Wall Mounting or DIN rail.

The CL250 can be configured with Windows 10 IoT or Ubuntu. The new system is also one of the first OnLogic systems to be certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. A built-in MicroSD card slot enables additional removable storage while an onboard mSATA can accommodate up to a 1 TB SSD. The system leverages Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT), a firmware implementation of TPM that meets TPM 2.0 standards, to help protect data stored on the system.

To learn more, or to configure and price the CL250 online, visit www.onlogic.com/cl250/. For project inquiries, or questions about configuration options, contact an OnLogic Solution Specialists at [email protected] or by calling +1 802-861-2300.

About OnLogic: OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world’s harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic.