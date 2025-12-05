Pattern AI Uses Intel to Create Edge AI Tools for Smart Delivery

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Pattern AI In warehousing, manufacturing, robotics retail and other supply chain delivery arenas, one of the factors slowing down crucial delivery times is an apparent shortage of agents to move products, but Pattern AI says this isn’t the case. Instead, it’s idle clustering of agents that leads to what seems like a shortage.

In hub-based delivery models like “dark stores” in particular, many inefficiencies can stem from idle clustering of riders, not actual agent scarcity. This often leads to inflated surge pricing, poor workforce utilization, and customer dissatisfaction.

To reduce idle time for hub-based delivery operations, and eliminate these inefficiencies, Pattern AI has deployed RiderTrack, which uses edge-optimized computer vision and AI to detect idle clusters, verify agent presence via facial recognition, and correlate activity with weather and demand data.

RiderTrack is designed for edge deployment. It runs on Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated GPUs and Intel AI Boost and is accelerated by the OpenVINO toolkit. This processing and AI power from Intel enables low latency, on-site inference that makes it possible for delivery platforms to reduce artificial surge pricing, improve agent productivity, and enhance operational transparency without relying on cloud connectivity.

Pattern AI Labs uses RiderTrack, powered by its EdgeVision, to offer real-time rider insights for smarter, faster delivery operations. This includes loss prevention via event video summarization, operational diagnostics process optimization, worker safety improvements through computer vision tools.

Apart from RiderTrack, Pattern AI is bringing GenAI-powered video analytics to offline brick-and-mortar retail, enabling smarter workforce optimization and measurable improvements in store performance. By analyzing surveillance camera feeds in real time, the system can assess employee activity, streamline operations, and surface actionable insights that elevate customer experience and drive higher sales.

The underlying powerhouse for these solutions is the Intel Core Ultra Processors, optimized with OpenVINO Toolkit. These tools help Pattern.ai offer:

On device inferencing for fast, efficient edge AI

Real-time facial verification

Idle cluster detection running locally with Intel-optimized vision models

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s AI Edge initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners to integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them to jumpstart development and to increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is working together with its software partners in the creation and optimization of AI for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

