Rugged AiTRON-9E HMI from APLEX Delivers Intel Arc GPU and Edge AI Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: APLEX

Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc. introduced its fanless Intel Core Ultra 5/7 processor powered AiTRON-9E series, an ultra-slim HMI solution combining a rugged design with an edge-to-edge front bezel for AI-driven intelligence. The integrated Intel Arc GPU features the new Xe-core as well as an NPU for AI-accelerated computing allowing high-performance graphics, intelligent analytics, and real-time AI applications. DDR5-5600MHz SO-DIMM memory is supported up to 32GB with M.2 2280 storage.

Connectivity options include, four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one COM, one HDMI, one DP, and two 2.5GbE LAN ports. Further customizations are available with configurable I/O expansion supporting additional COM ports, USB 2.0, or an integrated power button. Wireless communication is provided by optional Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and 5G modules via M.2 slots and Nano-SIM support.

The AiTRON-9E has a -20~60˚C operating temperature range, a true flat IP66-rated front panel, and a full-bodied aluminum enclosure making it resistant to dust and water in challenging environments.

Elective sunlight-readable displays up to 1500 nits are available with optical bonding, anti-glare (AG), anti-reflection (AR), anti-fingerprint (AF), and anti-UV coatings. It handles both panel mount and VESA mount installations.

The solution is ideal for industrial control systems, EV charging stations, kiosks, and other self-service solutions.

For more information, visit aplex.com/index.php/product/list/hmi/aitron_-_9e_series_---_core_ultra#.