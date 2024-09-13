Syslogic Prepares to Deliver its Intel Powered Railway Computer, the RML-R10

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Syslogic Syslogic is preparing to release its fanless railway computer, RML-R10, leveraging the 13th generation Intel Core i7 (Raptor Lake) processor highlighted with a hybrid architecture that combines performance and efficiency cores. The efficiency cores help reduce energy consumption by using minimal power when handling basic tasks. Additional features include PCIe 5.0, improved graphics performance, and hardware-level security features.

Utilizing CAN interfaces, Ethernet ports, and serial interfaces, the platform is suitable for on-board and off-board applications. Gigabit Ethernet interfaces have their own NICs (Network Interface Cards) for improved transmission and security.

Optionally, 5G/LTE connectivity, high-precision GNSS with RTK (real-time kinematics), and dead reckoning are offered for location positioning in tunnels, dense urban areas, and remote regions. Enhanced security features such as TPM 2.0, UEFI Secure Boot, Intel Control-Flow Enforcement (CET), and Intel Total Memory Encryption ensures data security and system integrity.

Complying with EN50155, Class S2, the RML-R10 realizes a 10-millisecond power-failure bridge and meets EN50121 standards for EMC and electrical isolation and carries an operating voltage range of 16.8 to 137.5 volts, due to its galvanically isolated wide-range input.

According to Syslogic its railway computer complies with railway standards EN50155 Class OT4 certification for extended temperature range, EN50125 for environmental conditions, EN45545-2 HL3 for fire protection, and EN61373 for shock and vibration resistance.

Ideal applications include vehicle-to-cloud, IoT device, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and on-board server for train management or passenger information systems.

For more information, visit syslogic.com.