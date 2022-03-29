The Road to embedded world: Neousys Technology

Embedded Computing Design

Platforms that can handle AI at the Edge will be the focus for Neousys Technology, at the 2022 embedded world trade fair. The company will be located in Hall 1, Booth 1-119. Over the past couple of years, Neousys has made a commitment to developing embedded computers designed with NVIDIA GPUs and Google Coral’s AI accelerator cards. The focus of these platforms are areas that require maximum power efficiency, inference computing, and potentially harsh or rugged environments. According to the company, the goal is to move Edge AI technologies from the lab to the field.

Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Neousys Technology will be announcing a new platform at embedded world 2022, which takes advantage of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, the Alder Lake-S CPU. That platform is dubbed the Nuvo-9000.

A second product being showcased is a rugged server that is built with using AMD’s EPYC 7003/7002 Milan/Rome server CPU and the Tesla T4 GPU/ RTX A5000 or A6000. This powerful combination has the potential to take Edge AI computing to a higher level.

All the Neousys systems are designed to meet most environmental challenges and deliver optimal CPU/GPU performance in 24/7 operation. They are already time-tested in factories, roadside applications, and in industrial/commercial vehicles for automation, robotics, vision inspection, video analytics, and autonomous driving. Learn lots more in this video that shows everything from requirements at the Edge, how to overcome a designer’s pain points, and the company’s product portfolio.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

