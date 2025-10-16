Transforming Remote Industries with StellarIoT and Insights from Renesas

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by embedded systems veteran Steve Yates, founder of ADI Engineering and now Founder & CEO of StellarIoT. Steve dives into his latest venture, a platform designed to support rugged, AI-powered digital transformation in remote industries—combining open software, rugged hardware, satellite, private 5G connectivity, and zero-touch AIoT operation.

Next, Rich Nass and Vin D’Agostino return with a new DevTalk featuring Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas, for a discussion about his leadership and vision for one of the most influential companies in the embedded space.

But first, our Editor-in-Chief, Ken Briodagh, highlights his recent trip to Silicon Labs’ Works With 2025, with a glimpse of some exciting developments coming soon.