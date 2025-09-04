u-blox and Nordian Boost Precision Automation with GNSS PPP-RTK Expansion in South America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: u-blox The partnership between u-blox and Nordian has grown to now include PointPerfect Flex (PPP-RTK) centimeter-level correction services across Argentina and Paraguay, expanding on its current coverage in Brazil.





The PointPerfect Flex GNSS correction service will aid in South America’s agriculture sector, while also being utilized by drone operators, surveying and mapping specialists. Delivered is a solution expanding coverage to centimeter-level accuracy at scale without the need of additional local base station infrastructure. This allows the implementation of precision automation solutions across isolated areas where traditional RTK networks are not fiscally responsible.

"The expansion of PointPerfect Flex precision positioning service across South America through our partnership with Nordian enables agricultural solution providers to deploy automated processes that drive operational efficiencies without infrastructure constraints,” said Neil Hamilton, Head of Growth at u-blox’s Services Business Unit.

Supporting both SPARTN data format optimized for u-blox receivers and RTCM format for non-u-blox GNSS RTK receivers, the system promotes comprehensive compatibility. Connectivity is available via both mobile internet and L-band satellite offering 99.9% uptime accessibility.

Per the press release, PointPerfect Flex with u-blox high precision GNSS RTK receivers achieve three to six cm accuracy with initialization in seconds as well as data efficiency rates up to 90% lower than traditional network RTK services. The network provides usage-based pricing options that reduce expenses through by-device hourly plans or fleet management selections.

Highlighted is NTRIP protocol connectivity, Zero Touch Provisioning for device configuration at scale, and integration abilities.

For more information, visit https://www.u-blox.com/en/product/pointperfectflex.