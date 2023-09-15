Unigen Launches Compact Edge AI Computing Solutions

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor OpenSystems Media, LLC

News

Unigen Corporation is launching the first of its line of Compact Edge AI Servers (Product Name: Cupcake) at the 2023 AI Hardware and Edge Summit.

Unigen has leveraged its capabilities in hardware and software design, along with its vertically integrated manufacturing to deliver a complete Edge AI HW solution to the market. Through its partnerships with multiple hardware and software AI partners, Unigen offers a menu of choices to fit the needs of various end customers and markets.

Unigen’s Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and expansion capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethernet (POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported from the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications.

The compact Cupcake Edge AI server is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake 4-core Atom Processor matched to AI modules from multiple leading companies building the latest cutting-edge AI processors. At launch, Unigen has announced partnerships with AI companies including Blaize, Hailo, Degirum and MemryX.

Cupcake is a small form factor fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.

“Our Cupcake Compact Edge AI Server is the first in a new line of products for Unigen,” said Paul Heng, President and CEO of Unigen. “By bringing Unigen’s world-class design and manufacturing capabilities to bear upon the world of Edge AI combined with software for a complete solution, we believe we can help our customers solve some of the largest issues that they are facing using modern low-latency Edge AI.”

Unigen will be showcasing the Cupcake Compact Edge AI Server in Booth #32 at the Edge AI HW Summit from Sept. 12th-14th at the Santa Clara Marriott Conference Center.

About Unigen Corporation

Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

