Vecow Leverages NVIDIA and I/Os for Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow released its EAC-6000 family of edge AI platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with integrated 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor cores and 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU supporting up to 100 TOPS. Vecow’s news series currently includes the EAC-6000, EAC-6100, and EAC-6200 models.

"Vecow EAC-6000 leverages the Jetson Orin NX platform and delivers high performance for AI workloads," said Eva Cheng, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "The series features an integrated design that combines all necessary I/O interfaces on one side of the product, offering flexibility for Edge AI applications."

The included I/Os are 6 GigE LAN ports with 4 PoE+, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, 2 USB 3.1 ports, 2 COM RS-232/422/485 ports, 1 CAN Bus port, and 7 GPIO pins introducing a new option in AI vision workloads. The solutions network through connectivity options such as 2 M.2 Key B slots, 1 M.2 Key E slot, dual SIM card sockets, and storage capabilities through the M.2 Key M PCIe x4 NVME SSD slot and Micro SD card.

The EAC-6000 series is ideal for Medical Imaging, High-speed AOI, Mobile Robots, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. Joseph Huang, Sales Manager of the Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow finishes with, "The series offers enhanced flexibility and simplifies the deployment of Edge AI system by the brand new NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX. With the EAC-6000 series, our customers can utilize GMSL cameras, PoE+, and CAN Bus functionalities tailored to their advanced vision analysis and edge AI inference applications."

For more information, visit vecow.com.