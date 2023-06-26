Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Leverages NVIDIA and I/Os for Edge AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 26, 2023

News

Vecow Leverages NVIDIA and I/Os for Edge AI
Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow released its EAC-6000 family of edge AI platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with integrated 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor cores and 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU supporting up to 100 TOPS. Vecow’s news series currently includes the EAC-6000, EAC-6100, and EAC-6200 models.

"Vecow EAC-6000 leverages the Jetson Orin NX platform and delivers high performance for AI workloads," said Eva Cheng, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "The series features an integrated design that combines all necessary I/O interfaces on one side of the product, offering flexibility for Edge AI applications."

The included I/Os are 6 GigE LAN ports with 4 PoE+, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, 2 USB 3.1 ports, 2 COM RS-232/422/485 ports, 1 CAN Bus port, and 7 GPIO pins introducing a new option in AI vision workloads. The solutions network through connectivity options such as 2 M.2 Key B slots, 1 M.2 Key E slot, dual SIM card sockets, and storage capabilities through the M.2 Key M PCIe x4 NVME SSD slot and Micro SD card.

The EAC-6000 series is ideal for Medical Imaging, High-speed AOI, Mobile Robots, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. Joseph Huang, Sales Manager of the Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow finishes with, "The series offers enhanced flexibility and simplifies the deployment of Edge AI system by the brand new NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX. With the EAC-6000 series, our customers can utilize GMSL cameras, PoE+, and CAN Bus functionalities tailored to their advanced vision analysis and edge AI inference applications."

For more information, visit vecow.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Analog & Power
Image Credit: ABB Power Conversion
ABB Power Conversion Gives More Heart to its Barracuda Series

June 26, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Product of the Week: Tektronix’s 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO)

June 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Axiado
Axiado Protects You With its AI-Driven Security Processors

June 23, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Infineon Announces New Dashboard and BSP Updates in ModusToolbox™ 3.1

June 12, 2023

MORE