NVIDIA Powered 5G Edge AI Gateway from Lanner

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lanner Lanner Electronics released its compact edge AI platform, the EAI-I133, engineered for edge AI facilitating AI inferencing in smart retail and spatial contexts. The fanless EAI-I133 delivers a broad range of connectivity options including 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports, 1x GbE LAN port, 2x COM ports, and 4x USB 3.2 ports for efficacy in connectivity. Its compact form factor supports LTE, 5G Sub6, and WiFi wireless connectivity via M.2 slot expansion enabling versatile networking solutions.

Utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules, the EAI-I133 reaches up to 100 TOPS. "With the powerful AI computing capabilities sourced from NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano system-on-modules, coupled with a rugged design, the EAI-I133 emerges as an optimal solution for facilitating AI-powered decision-making within enterprise edge environments." stated Fred Chang, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Lanner.

The EAI-I133 is compatible with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, offering NVIDIA Jetson Linux, developer resources, NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated libraries, and more innovative NVIDIA technologies. Ideal applications include retail queue management, disaster response, inventory management, and protection of vital assets.

Chang concludes. “We are thrilled to introduce the EAI-I133, demonstrating our dedication to providing resilient and dependable edge AI computing solutions tailored to our customers’ requirements."

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.