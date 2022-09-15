OnLogic Raspberry Pi IIoT Edge Gateway Integrates Inductive Automation SCADA Software Out-of-the-Box

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by OnLogic

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT. OnLogic has launched the IGN800, a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-powered industrial edge gateway certified for and packaged with Inductive Automation’s Ignition Edge SCADA software. The Arm-based CM4 provides up to 8GB of memory and pairs with an OnLogic carrier board and fanless thermal management technology in a system capable of processing as many as 20,000 real-time tags over a -20ºC to 60ºC temperature range.

Inductive Automation’s Ignition Edge software works with the IGN800 out of the box, and helps developers consolidate systems into a customizable dashboard from which they can control the infrastructure remotely. Ignition Edge license is included in the purchase of an IGN800, but engineers looking to get started with the solution separate from the hardware can sample the Ignition Maker Edition at no cost.

“The IGN800 provides a cost-effective solution for automation projects, allowing users to collect and operationalize their data right at the far edge where it is generated,” says Mike Walsh, Senior Product Manager at OnLogic. “We think the IGN800 can help the passionate Raspberry Pi community take their ideas from prototype to deployment."

The IGN800 includes dual LAN ports with the option to add Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, or PoE-PD connectivity as well as other standard hardware connectivity options.

For more information on the IGN800 visit onlogic.com.

For more on the Ignition Maker Edition, go to inductiveautomation.com.