Nordic Semiconductor Acquires Memfault, Launches Chip-to-Cloud Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Nordic Semiconductor, a low-power wireless connectivity solutions provider, recently announced the acquisition of its long-term partner, Memfault Inc., a cloud platform provider for large-scale deployments of connected products. This marks a major leap in Nordic’s evolution from a hardware supplier to a complete solution partner, according to the announcement.

Nordic says it now provides a comprehensive platform that simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market. Throughout the product lifecycle, continuous software upgrades strengthen the security, performance, power consumption, and functionality of products in the field. The goal, the company said, is to allow customers to focus on innovation – free from the burden of navigating fragmented and complex IoT ecosystems.

Empowering product development through simplicity and scale

Memfault has established itself as a platform provider for device observability and management, and secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates to ensure the highest device reliability without field returns. It is trusted by a growing developer community and customers to monitor, maintain, and scale connected products. In the announcement, Nordic said it will integrate Memfault’s capabilities across its complete product portfolio and into its existing nRF Cloud services platform, creating a significantly more powerful solution.

Building the future of innovative connected products

“This acquisition is a declaration of intent,” said Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor. “Together, we enable thousands of customers to continuously interact with millions of devices in the field. We are setting a new standard in the global semiconductor landscape for integrating hardware, software, tools, and services. By combining Nordic’s ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions with Memfault’s cloud services, we are making it faster, simpler, and more secure to develop, maintain, and improve connected products through their entire lifecycle.”

“Nordic’s world-class Systems-on-Chip, paired with Memfault’s cloud platform, creates an unmatched full-stack solution for connected products,” said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “Our shared goal is simple: Free our customers and engineers to innovate while the platform guarantees reliability and insights for millions of products in the field.”

Strengthening Nordic’s edge AI and security solutions

This acquisition further strengthens Nordic Semiconductor’s position in addressing current and future market demands. As IoT nodes become increasingly intelligent through edge AI, and as security standards evolve under frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, Nordic's software and cloud services will equip product developers with comprehensive tools to stay ahead of industry and regulatory expectations.