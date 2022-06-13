SECO and Exein: A Partnership to raise Customer Solutions' Security Levels

Press Release

At the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference 2022, SECO and Exein will present their strategic partnership to offer an innovative security ecosystem for the Internet of Things.

Starting June 21st, both companies will be in Nuremberg at one of the world's top trade shows for embedded systems and distributed intelligence.

At the Embedded World, visitors can find global pioneer for IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions SECO at booth 1-320; and Exein, a leading firm for embedded security with headquarters in Rome and San Francisco, at booth 4-438.

Exein has developed an open-source, innovative solution for detecting and neutralizing cyber risks for IoT devices, from the design stage all the way through deployment and management.

Its technology protects on-field devices from cyber dangers without interfering with their operational status.

Thanks to this collaboration, Exein solutions will be integrated into SECO's products, to strengthen the security of both software and hardware components.

As a result, SECO's edge-to-AI service will offer to its clients enhanced security, safety, and protection.

Starting September 2022, SECO will offer its products with Exein technology integrated, providing clients with a secure-by-design SaaS solution that modulates their investments in the security sector.

"Adding value to the products of our customers is always at the core of our strategy, especially when it comes to increasing the level of protection of their data. By combining our hardware and software products with the solutions developed by Exein, we can offer our customers a secure-by-design solution, allowing them to design personalized and high value-added offers to their own final users", said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO.

Gianni Cuozzo, CEO at Exein echoed

"With this partnership, Exein's solutions are natively integrated in every SECO hardware and software product, creating the most advanced and secure IoT offerings on the market.

Exein's technical excellence enables SECO's clients to create secure products for their own end users. This collaboration reflects SECO's desire to provide secure-by-design solutions in a very challenging and volatile context."

For more information: http://www.seco.com/