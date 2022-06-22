8-bit MCU Development Board Connects to 5G LTE-M Narrowband-IoT Networks

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

IoT network developers are looking for an easy path to implement a secure cellular connection in their design applications but are faced with design complexities and high deployment costs. Microchip Technology Inc.'s new AVR-IoT Cellular Mini Development Board, based on the AVR128DB48 8-bit microcontroller (MCU), provides network designers a robust platform with location flexibility, low power consumption, and deployment facility to start building sensor and actuator nodes on 5G narrowband IoT networks.

The AVR-IoT Cellular Mini Development Board is a small form factor board, making it a suitable solution for developers who want to connect IoT devices to an available 5G network. This is an essential feature for devices on the go or located in remote areas with limited availability of Long Range (LoRa®) networks or other Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) solutions.

The latest AVR128DB48 8-bit MCU family offers flexibility and ease of design, as well as security protection with Microchip’s ATECC608 CryptoAuthentication™ device. The ATECC608 device can be configured to most major cloud service providers through Microchip’s IoT Provisioning Tool.

The AVR-IoT Cellular Mini Development Board comes pre-configured to send data from on-board light and temperature sensors to the cloud, viewable using Microchip’s sandbox portal, which gives customers the ability to track and monitor their device in real time from a remote location. This functionality covers the core requirements of applications in various industries including agriculture, industrial, and energy, as well as consumer spaces such as transportation of goods, alarm systems, building automation, and remote monitoring.

To provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution for developers to connect IoT devices to 5G using the AVR128DB48 MCU, Microchip partnered with Sequans to include its Monarch 2 GM02S single-chip radio equipped with 5G LTE-M and narrowband IoT. Microchip also partnered with Truphone to provide the SIM card for cellular service.

The AVR-IoT Cellular Mini Development Board also fits the Adafruit Feather form factor. It features a Qwiic/Stemma I2C connector for easy functionality extension, creating a clear path to production. It is also Arduino®-compatible and is supported by Microchip's Github Library, which provides functionality for HTTPS, MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT), low power, and more.

