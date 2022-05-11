Embedded Computing Design

Semtech and CITiLIGHT Transform Smart City Street Lighting With LoRaWAN

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

May 11, 2022

News

Semtech announced its collaboration with CITiLIGHT, provider of smart lighting solutions for smart cities, for its VELOCITi LMS lighting management system.

As street lights are fixed assets typically placed 40 to 50 meters apart from each other, VELOCITi LMS features Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard to communicate large packets of data over a long range. Per CITiLIGHT, more than 1 million street lights have been automated with the smart lighting solution that have saved up to 1.29 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy in more than 100 cities.

The VELOCITi LMS system is able to keep street lights connected and monitored in real time, from anywhere on the globe, without any dependence on field personnel. Any command given to the street lights, like change of lighting schedule or change in intensity, are executed as the system offers less than five second command latency and 0.5-1% accuracy on metered data according to CITiLIGHT. Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard complement the street light system as the technology can support larger data packets based on a city's needs and communication over a long range.

