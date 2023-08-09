WiGL Announces Second Phase of IoT Product Development Supported by Energous’ Wireless Power Network Technology

HAMPTON, Va. & SAN JOSE, Calif. – WiGL and Energous Corporation announced the next phase of their partnership to develop and commercialize IoT products designed to be wirelessly powered over distance (tWPT Project).

Funded early last year by the Air Force Research Lab at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the WiGL project focuses on the design and development of tWPT products for military and commercial use. For example, the first phase involved a proof-of-concept (POC) demonstration by Energous and WiGL of a tWPT network including multiple Energous PowerBridges sending power over-the-air to recharge power banks and IoT lighting devices. In the second phase, Energous’ PowerBridges will continue to provide radio frequency-based (RF) wireless power over distance for WiGL’s tWPT networks.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of 8 out of 8 contracted tasks for the esteemed DoD, which has paved the way for our latest accomplishment of a follow-on multi-year contract. This new contract entails the design and delivery of cutting-edge over-the-air touchless Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) capabilities to the DoD," stated Dr. Ahmad Glover, Founder of WiGL."

Together, Energous and WiGL support the development of first generation of lighting, with follow-on second and third generations of tWPT products to follow. The follow-on contract from the DoD enables the continuation of finalizing the product line and expanding into new products and IoT applications in the future. For example, WiGL is looking to launch a consumer tWPT LED lighting system this year.

Energous PowerBridges are designed to wirelessly charge multiple devices simultaneously from a distance using RF-based wireless power, while also being able to function as data links for connected devices, supporting the communication of valuable data and insights back to the cloud.

For more information, visit: https://energous.com/ or https://www.startengine.com/offering/WiGL