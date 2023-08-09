Embedded Computing Design

WiGL Announces Second Phase of IoT Product Development Supported by Energous’ Wireless Power Network Technology

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 09, 2023

News

WiGL Announces Second Phase of IoT Product Development Supported by Energous’ Wireless Power Network Technology

HAMPTON, Va. & SAN JOSE, Calif. – WiGL and Energous Corporation announced the next phase of their partnership to develop and commercialize IoT products designed to be wirelessly powered over distance (tWPT Project).

Funded early last year by the Air Force Research Lab at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the WiGL project focuses on the design and development of tWPT products for military and commercial use. For example, the first phase involved a proof-of-concept (POC) demonstration by Energous and WiGL of a tWPT network including multiple Energous PowerBridges sending power over-the-air to recharge power banks and IoT lighting devices. In the second phase, Energous’ PowerBridges will continue to provide radio frequency-based (RF) wireless power over distance for WiGL’s tWPT networks.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of 8 out of 8 contracted tasks for the esteemed DoD, which has paved the way for our latest accomplishment of a follow-on multi-year contract. This new contract entails the design and delivery of cutting-edge over-the-air touchless Wireless Power Transfer (tWPT) capabilities to the DoD," stated Dr. Ahmad Glover, Founder of WiGL."

Together, Energous and WiGL support the development of first generation of lighting, with follow-on second and third generations of tWPT products to follow. The follow-on contract from the DoD enables the continuation of finalizing the product line and expanding into new products and IoT applications in the future. For example, WiGL is looking to launch a consumer tWPT LED lighting system this year.

Energous PowerBridges are designed to wirelessly charge multiple devices simultaneously from a distance using RF-based wireless power, while also being able to function as data links for connected devices, supporting the communication of valuable data and insights back to the cloud.

For more information, visit: https://energous.com/ or https://www.startengine.com/offering/WiGL

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Analog & Power
Current Sensing Resistors
Littelfuse Launches New Current Sensing Resistor Family for Automotive and Consumer Electronics Markets

August 4, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Raspberry Pi Pico Audio Line Out Via PCM5102A I2S Breakout

August 9, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Embeetle
Embeetle Innovates IoT with Many Partners

July 31, 2023

MORE