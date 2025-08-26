Aetina Debuts Development Kits Featuring NVIDIA Jetson T5000TM with 128GB LPDDR5X Memory

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Aetina

Aetina publicized the accessibility of its limited Preview Kits built on the groundbreaking NVIDIA Jetson Thor Platform for innovative robotics and edge AI applications. The kits are powered by the NVIDIA Jetson T5000TM modules combining next-generation computing, real-time control, and low-latency multi-sensor fusion developed for manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and more.

The NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module showcases the newest NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture with 2560 CUDA cores and 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores while adding up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 128GB LPDDR5X memory.

Designed for development, testing, and deployment environments, the Preview Kits have an open-top design for thermal dispassion and aiding in easy module swap and sensor integration. I/O ports are located on both the front and the back for convenient connectivity while the whole chassis features electromagnetic shielding and enhanced heat conduction.

Richard Hung, Vice President of Product Division at Aetina commented, “We are honored to be an early adopter for NVIDIA Jetson Thor and to continue expanding our efforts in edge AI innovation. The launch of the Preview Kits—purpose-built for design development and POC validation—will empower developers worldwide to accelerate the creation of next-generation robotics and physical AI applications, enhancing agility and efficiency in AI deployment.”

