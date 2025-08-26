Embedded Computing Design

Aetina Debuts Development Kits Featuring NVIDIA Jetson T5000TM with 128GB LPDDR5X Memory

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 26, 2025

News

Aetina Debuts Development Kits Featuring NVIDIA Jetson T5000TM with 128GB LPDDR5X Memory
Image Credit: Aetina

Aetina publicized the accessibility of its limited Preview Kits built on the groundbreaking NVIDIA Jetson Thor Platform for innovative robotics and edge AI applications. The kits are powered by the NVIDIA Jetson T5000TM modules combining next-generation computing, real-time control, and low-latency multi-sensor fusion developed for manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and more.

The NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module showcases the newest NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture with 2560 CUDA cores and 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores while adding up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 128GB LPDDR5X memory.

Designed for development, testing, and deployment environments, the Preview Kits have an open-top design for thermal dispassion and aiding in easy module swap and sensor integration. I/O ports are located on both the front and the back for convenient connectivity while the whole chassis features electromagnetic shielding and enhanced heat conduction.

Richard Hung, Vice President of Product Division at Aetina commented, “We are honored to be an early adopter for NVIDIA Jetson Thor and to continue expanding our efforts in edge AI innovation. The launch of the Preview Kits—purpose-built for design development and POC validation—will empower developers worldwide to accelerate the creation of next-generation robotics and physical AI applications, enhancing agility and efficiency in AI deployment.”

For more information, visit www.aetina.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - Development Kits
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Healthcare
Analog & Power
Product of the Week: Bicker Elektronik GmbH DC401W DC-ATX Power Supply

December 1, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit:
Wincomm Brings Edge AI and Intel Core Ultra to Healthcare

November 21, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Hilscher
Hilscher Announces Secure Industrial Communication Module, the Multiprotocol comX 90

November 25, 2025

MORE
Security
Compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act: A Comprehensive Approach for OEMs

November 14, 2025

MORE