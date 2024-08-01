Beagleboard.org: BeagleY-AI
August 01, 2024
Product
Product Description:
BeagleBoard.org BeagleY®-AI leverages broadly available and industrial proven Texas Instruments processors, specifically the AM67A system-on-chip (SoC), which features a quad-core 64-bit Arm® CPU subsystem, 2 general-purpose digital-signal-processors (DSP) and matrix-multiply-accelerators (MMA), GPU, vision and deep learning accelerators, and multiple Arm® Cortex™-R5 cores for low-power, low-latency GPIO control. Users can maximize these compute capabilities with high-speed PCIe, USB3, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, along with multiple capture and display connectivity options. The variety of computing resources and interfaces enables optimizing the performance and power consumption for the targeted computing workload.
Highlights:
- Texas Instruments AM67A Arm-based vision processor
- Quad-core 64-bit Arm®Cortex®-A53 CPU subsystem at 1.4GHz
- Dual general-purpose C7x DSP with Matrix Multiply Accelerator (MMA) capable of 4 TOPs
- Arm Cortex-R5 subsystem for low-latency I/O and control
- GPU, video and vision accelerators, and other specialized processing capability
- High-speed interfaces
- PCI-Express® Gen3 single lane controller
- USB3.1-Gen1 Port
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Memory
- 4GB LPDDR4
- microSD card socket
- Board identifier EEPROM
- Networking
- BeagleBoard.org BM3301 module based on TI CC3301
- WiFi 6 (IEEE802.11ax)
- Bluetooth® 5.4 with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE)
- Gigabit Ethernet with power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) support via add-on
- BeagleBoard.org BM3301 module based on TI CC3301
- 3 Simultaneous Displays
- microHDMI
- OLDI (LVDS) with touchscreen support
- MIPI-DSI with touchscreen support (muxed with MIPI-CSI)
- Other I/O
- 2x MIPI CSI
- PCI-Express® Gen3 x 1 interface (requires external adapter)
- 4x USB3 (5Gbps) type-A host ports
- 1x USB2 (480Mbps) type-C device port and power input
- 40-pin expansion header
- Fan power and control connector
- Debug
- 3-pin JST-SH console UART
- 10-pin TAG-CONNECT JTAG header
Product Website Link:https://www.beagleboard.org/boards/beagley-ai
Datasheet Link:https://www.beagleboard.org/boards/beagley-ai
Buy It Now Link:https://www.beagleboard.org/boards/beagley-ai