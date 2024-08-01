Beagleboard.org: BeagleY-AI

BeagleBoard.org BeagleY®-AI leverages broadly available and industrial proven Texas Instruments processors, specifically the AM67A system-on-chip (SoC), which features a quad-core 64-bit Arm® CPU subsystem, 2 general-purpose digital-signal-processors (DSP) and matrix-multiply-accelerators (MMA), GPU, vision and deep learning accelerators, and multiple Arm® Cortex™-R5 cores for low-power, low-latency GPIO control. Users can maximize these compute capabilities with high-speed PCIe, USB3, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, along with multiple capture and display connectivity options. The variety of computing resources and interfaces enables optimizing the performance and power consumption for the targeted computing workload.

Texas Instruments AM67A Arm-based vision processor Quad-core 64-bit Arm®Cortex®-A53 CPU subsystem at 1.4GHz Dual general-purpose C7x DSP with Matrix Multiply Accelerator (MMA) capable of 4 TOPs Arm Cortex-R5 subsystem for low-latency I/O and control GPU, video and vision accelerators, and other specialized processing capability

High-speed interfaces PCI-Express® Gen3 single lane controller USB3.1-Gen1 Port Gigabit Ethernet



Memory 4GB LPDDR4 microSD card socket Board identifier EEPROM

Networking BeagleBoard.org BM3301 module based on TI CC3301 WiFi 6 (IEEE802.11ax) Bluetooth® 5.4 with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) Gigabit Ethernet with power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) support via add-on

3 Simultaneous Displays microHDMI OLDI (LVDS) with touchscreen support MIPI-DSI with touchscreen support (muxed with MIPI-CSI)

Other I/O 2x MIPI CSI PCI-Express® Gen3 x 1 interface (requires external adapter) 4x USB3 (5Gbps) type-A host ports 1x USB2 (480Mbps) type-C device port and power input 40-pin expansion header Fan power and control connector

Debug 3-pin JST-SH console UART 10-pin TAG-CONNECT JTAG header



