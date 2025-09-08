Embedded Computing Design

Mouser Product of the Week: AMD / Xilinx Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 08, 2025

Sponsored Story

Mouser Product of the Week: AMD / Xilinx Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit

Today’s modern world increasingly relies on smart and real-time solutions. Vision AI applications like smart cameras, retail analytics, machine vision for inspection, and security are some of the many applications that can benefit from a compact and ready-to-use development platform designed to bring these innovations to market seamlessly.

Designed as an out-of-the-box platform that supports the prototyping and evaluation of advanced vision application development is the AMD / Xilinx Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit. The KV260 starter kit is designed to equip developers with the tools they need to develop the aforementioned vision applications without designing hardware from scratch.

The Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit in Action

Designed in a compact board size of 119 mm × 140 mm × 36 mm PCB, the AMD / Xilinx starter kit features the non-production version of the production AMD Kria K26 SOM, which is mounted with the fansink onto the evaluation carrier card. The carrier card is specially designed with advanced sensor interfaces, with multi-camera support via the ON Semiconductor Imager Access System (IAS) and Raspberry Pi connectors.

The Kria KV260 starter kit’s multi-camera support enables up to 8 simultaneous interfaces, USB support, a Raspberry Pi MIPI sensor interface, onsemi IAS MIPI interfaces with auto-focus support, a dedicated ISP (onsemi AP1302), and video outputs for HDMI and DisplayPort, all of which make the solution vision-ready.

For connectivity, the kit supports 1 Gb Ethernet and USB 3.0/2.0, PMOD expansion header to extend to any sensor or interface, and access to the PMOD ecosystem for broad third-party sensor/interface support.

Getting Started with the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit

According to the product brief, these are the following steps for out-of-the-box vision AI application development:

  1. Connect the camera, cables, and monitor
  2. Insert the programmed microSD card
  3. Power on the board
  4. Load the accelerated application of your choice
  5. Run the accelerated application

For a closer look at the AMD / Xilinx Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit, check out the video from Mouser Electronics below:

Additional Resources:

Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She develops content and constructs ECD podcasts, such as Embedded Insiders. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

