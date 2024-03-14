Mouser to Inspire Innovation at embedded world 2024

By Taryn Engmark Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Mouser Electronics Inc. is aiming to inspire innovation in their both at this year's embedded world exhibition at the Nürnberg Messe in Nuremberg, Germany. From April 9-11, the embedded electronics community will meet in person to learn more about the latest industry trends and collaboratively generate ideas and concepts for the future.

Mouser's booth will feature a retro 80s gaming kiosk where attendees can compete with one another in the vintage stacking game Pick, Pack, Stack. The booth will also have a spin-to-win game that features gadget and development tool prizes. Attendees can also relax and enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee served by a robotic arm, and will have an opportunity to speak with the company's customer service team, who will be ready to answer any queries and guide attendees through mouser.com. Additionally, Mouser will be hosting an online prize draw — entries are open from March 4 to May 3, and the included kits up for winning are:

To enter the prize draw and to discover more about what Mouser will be exhibiting at embedded world, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2024-en/ (English) or https://emea.info.mouser.com/embeddedworld-2024-de/ (German).

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.