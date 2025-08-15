Terasic Launches Atum A3 Nano Dev Kit Featuring Altera’s Largest Agilex 3 FPGA For Robotics, Automotive, and More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Terasic

Terasic released its Atum A3 Nano development kit leveraging Altera’s largest Agilex 3 FPGA with 135K logic elements. The board features 64MB of SDRAM, an onboard USB-Blaster III with USB Type-C connection, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and MicroSD storage in an 85mm x 70mm form factor.

Included are multiple user I/Os (LEDs, buttons, switches), a 2x20 GPIO connector, and dual 2x6 TMD GPIO headers for designing robotics, automotive solutions, smart city, consumer electronics, or advanced image processing applications.

The Atum A3 Nano offers a free license for Altera Quartus Pro Edition software with no additional purchase required. Engineers can utilize complete design and compilation capabilities of Quartus Pro without suffering lingering fees.

The Kit Includes:

Atum-A3-Nano Board Heatsink (Installed) Acrylic (Installed) Type-C USB Cable DC 5V/2A Power Supply

For more information, visit https://www.terasic.com.tw/cgi-bin/page/archive.pl?Language=English&CategoryNo=44&No=1373&PartNo=1#contents