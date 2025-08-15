Embedded Computing Design

Terasic Launches Atum A3 Nano Dev Kit Featuring Altera’s Largest Agilex 3 FPGA For Robotics, Automotive, and More

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 15, 2025

News

Terasic Launches Atum A3 Nano Dev Kit Featuring Altera’s Largest Agilex 3 FPGA For Robotics, Automotive, and More
Image Credit: Terasic

Terasic released its Atum A3 Nano development kit leveraging Altera’s largest Agilex 3 FPGA with 135K logic elements. The board features 64MB of SDRAM, an onboard USB-Blaster III with USB Type-C connection, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and MicroSD storage in an 85mm x 70mm form factor.

Included are multiple user I/Os (LEDs, buttons, switches), a 2x20 GPIO connector, and dual 2x6 TMD GPIO headers for designing robotics, automotive solutions, smart city, consumer electronics, or advanced image processing applications.

The Atum A3 Nano offers a free license for Altera Quartus Pro Edition software with no additional purchase required. Engineers can utilize complete design and compilation capabilities of Quartus Pro without suffering lingering fees.

The Kit Includes:

  1. Atum-A3-Nano Board
  2. Heatsink (Installed)
  3. Acrylic (Installed)
  4. Type-C USB Cable
  5. DC 5V/2A Power Supply

For more information, visit https://www.terasic.com.tw/cgi-bin/page/archive.pl?Language=English&CategoryNo=44&No=1373&PartNo=1#contents

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - Development Kits
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Analog & Power
Voltage Input-to-Output Control for Linear Regulators—Part 1: Quick Start and Benefits

November 3, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Overcome Wi-Fi connectivity challenges for medical devices in hospitals and medical institutions

October 13, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: BIWIN
The Road to embedded world North America: BIWIN Introduces Efficient Memory for Embedded, Automotive, and Industrial Applications

November 3, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism

November 17, 2025

MORE