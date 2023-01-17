Embedded Computing Design

Codasip and Intel Combine Powers for Future RISC-V Developers

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 17, 2023

News

Image Provided by Codasip

Codasip, along with Intel, are providing educational tools for future RISC-V developers in the form of undergraduate and graduate curriculum combing assets such as Codasip RISC-V IP cores, Codasip Studio development environment, and Intel's FPGA platforms. The provided lessons use a project-based RISC-V learning opportunity.

Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel, commented, "Codasip has put together a program that comprehends the needs of universities worldwide. By extending our collaboration with Codasip to include the education segment, we hope to enable the next generation of RISC-V developers on an accelerated timeline."

Codasip’s new educational tools will begin implementation in the fall. The courses will leverage Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V qualified FPGA development boards. Graduate studies are centered on System-On-Chip curriculum while undergraduates learn High-Level Synthesis (HLS) & Verilog curriculum assignments requiring lower price points.

Keith Graham, Vice President of University and Customer Experience Program, Codasip, said, "The addition of Intel's FPGA platforms into Codasip's computer architecture project-based assignments will further boost our three University Program Pillars; preparing the next generation of researchers, training the next generation of engineers, and developing solutions to solve tomorrow's technological challenges."

The Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V facilitates framework discovery with exploration of differing configurations and combinations of IP. It offers a standard environment for accessing RISC-V and peripheral IP that collaborates with the FPGA boards.

For more information, visit codasip.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Open Source
Open Source - Development Kits
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
AI & Machine Learning
NODAR Bites into 3D Vision with its Hammerhead Technology

January 11, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
CES 2023: Rohde & Schwarz Presents Automotive Radar and Ultra-Wideband Testing Solutions

December 28, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by ICOP
The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei City, Taiwan, ICOP

January 11, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Provided by Vector
Vector Releases its SaaS vCDM

January 17, 2023

MORE