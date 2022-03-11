SEGGER Collaborates with HPMicro Making Embedded Studio for RISC-V Available at No Cost

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER announced its partnership with HPMicro Semiconductor Inc. (HPMicro). The partnership focuses on making SEGGER’s multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio available, free of charge, to all HPMicro’s customers using HPM6000 series RISC-V microcontrollers, boosting the RISC-V ecosystem.

Embedded Studio includes all the tools and features expected for streamlined, professional embedded development in C and C++. It comes with a project manager and build system, a source code editor with code completion and folding, and a package system to install board and device support. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER’s smart linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems. The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers suitable performance and stability.

HPMicro’s real-time RISC-V microcontroller series HPM6000 was released in December 2021 and is in full production. According to HPMicro, their flagship product HPM6750 has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with dual RISC-V cores running at a frequency of up to 800 MHz. The entire series of HPM6000 MCUs, including the dual-core HPM6750, the single-core HPM6450, and the entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point units and DSP extension instructions, built-in 2 MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface, and security encryption. HPM6000 has computing power to accelerate applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Home Appliances, Edge Computing, and IoT.



For more information, visit:

https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio