Ambient Scientific Launches GPX10 Pro AI-Native SoC for Battery-Powered Edge Devices

Image Credit: Ambient Scientific Bangalore, India. Ambient Scientific released its GPX10 Pro system-on-chip (SoC) utilizing advanced AI-native silicon technology to empower enhanced AI inference on battery-powered edge devices. Its AI engine allows various neural networking model types, including CNNs, RNNs, LSTMs and GRUs, locally at the edge. The GPX10 Pro is built on Ambient Scientific’s proprietary DigAn silicon architecture offering up to 100x improvements in power, performance and area compared to conventional 32-bit microcontrollers.

The GPX10 Pro leverages an Arm Cortex-M4F CPU core with analog functionality including an ultra-low power ADC, enhanced I2S logic, and interfaces for up to eight simultaneous analog and 20 digital sensors. It offers 2MB of on-chip SRAM allowing larger and more intensive AI models.

According to the press release, AI processing is executed in two sets of five MX8 AI cores in two separate power domains. One set is in an always-on block delivering ultra-lower power sensor interfacing and fusion. The 10 MX8 cores perform up to 2,560 multiply-accumulate (MAC) operations per cycle, producing total peak AI throughput of 512 GOPs.

Ideal AI applications include voice recognition, keyword spotting, low-frequency computer vision, and intelligent sensing.

GP Singh, CEO of Ambient Scientific, commented, “Today’s MCUs and NPUs are hamstrung by their conventional silicon architecture when they try to run AI models. It’s like hitting a baseball with a tennis racket – it’s the wrong tool for the job. The GPX10 Pro shows what’s possible when you build your architecture natively for AI – 100s of GOPs of AI performance at microwatts of power.”

