Embedded Computing Design

Avalue is Agile as an Avocet

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 02, 2023

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology announced its Agile Line, a motherboard used individually or in combination with system product and an option for a touch panel PC. 11th generation low-power Intel CoreTM processor (codenamed Tiger Lake) powers the platform with a 19% increase in multi-thread performance when juxtaposed with 8th generation Whiskey Lake-U, and a 23% increase in single thread performance.

A fanless design is utilized to mitigate vibration, accidental machine malfunction, noise, and power consumption. The ultra-low power solution has a long life and manages multiple workloads on a single platform.

The Agile Family includes:

  • ECM-TGUC 3.5-inch low-power single-board computer
  • EMX-TGLC Mini-ITX industrial embedded single-board computer
  • ACS10-TGU small all-in-one system
  • ARC-1738 full-flat rugged multitouch touch panel PC
  • APC-2138 Thin and lightweight full-flat multitouch touch panel PC

For more inforamtion, visit avalue.com.

