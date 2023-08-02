Avalue is Agile as an Avocet
August 02, 2023
News
Avalue Technology announced its Agile Line, a motherboard used individually or in combination with system product and an option for a touch panel PC. 11th generation low-power Intel CoreTM processor (codenamed Tiger Lake) powers the platform with a 19% increase in multi-thread performance when juxtaposed with 8th generation Whiskey Lake-U, and a 23% increase in single thread performance.
A fanless design is utilized to mitigate vibration, accidental machine malfunction, noise, and power consumption. The ultra-low power solution has a long life and manages multiple workloads on a single platform.
The Agile Family includes:
- ECM-TGUC 3.5-inch low-power single-board computer
- EMX-TGLC Mini-ITX industrial embedded single-board computer
- ACS10-TGU small all-in-one system
- ARC-1738 full-flat rugged multitouch touch panel PC
- APC-2138 Thin and lightweight full-flat multitouch touch panel PC
For more inforamtion, visit avalue.com.