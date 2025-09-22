Embedded Computing Design

IBASE IBR500 SBC with MediaTek Genio 700/510 Targets Intelligent Edge and Vision Analytics

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. launched its IBR500, a RISC-based 3.5″ single board computer (SBC) leveraging the MediaTek Genio 700 (MT8390) or Genio 510 (MT8370) processors, with speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. Integrated is 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4 memory and 64GB or 128GB eMMC storage in a compact 3.5″ form factor.

Supported are dual display outputs with HDMI 2.0 at 4K60 and HDMI 1.4 at FHD60. The solution delivers up to 3.2 TOPS AI inference capability making it ideal for real-time vision analytics, intelligent edge computing, and advanced digital signage applications.

The board features GbE LAN, USB, and COM ports, as well as an M.2 E-Key expansion slot for wireless connectivity such as WiFi or Bluetooth. It supports Yocto Linux, Android, and Ubuntu

For more information, visit www.ibase.com.tw.

