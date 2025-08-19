Infineon’s AIROC™ CYW20829 Gets Verified for Intel® Evo™, Ditching the Dongle for Good

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is taking a major step forward in the wireless human input device (HID) space. The company just announced that its AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE microcontroller (MCU) and SDK have been verified under Intel’s “Engineered for Intel® Evo™” laptop accessory program, making it the first Bluetooth HID solution to earn that distinction. That’s a big deal.

Why is it a big deal? Because dongles have long been the Achilles’ heel of wireless input devices. They’re bulky, they’re easy to lose, and they’re anything but elegant. With this certification, device makers can now deliver a seamless direct-to-host connection, tested against Intel’s particularly strict KPIs for latency, power, and reliability. That means no dongle, no compromise.

“At Infineon, we strive to provide a leading wireless experience and convenience to consumers and designers,” said Shantanu Bhalerao, Vice President of Wireless Products at Infineon Technologies. “With over two decades of wireless HID experience, we are delighted to support the Engineered for Intel Evo program with our CYW20829, optimizing the user experience for both vendors and customers by helping them truly eliminate the dongle.”

Intel’s Evo program is all about delivering a premium laptop experience, which means a fast wake time, longer battery life, and reliable connectivity. Now, that bar extends to Bluetooth peripherals. “Wireless peripherals are essential ingredients for the execution of many of our day-to-day computing activities,” said Eric McLaughlin, VP & GM of Intel’s Connectivity Solutions Group. “We’re excited that the Engineered for Intel Evo accessory program is expanding to include Infineon’s AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU and SDK, further extending Intel’s industry collaboration towards the goal of enabling amazing end-to-end connected user experiences.”

Note that Infineon didn’t stop at simply meeting the Evo checklist. The CYW20829 packs some serious engineering. It’s built for HID with standout RF robustness, thanks to a dual demodulator design, a 108 dB link budget, and battle-tested Rx blocker IP. On the power front, it outpaces competitors by up to 20%, using an efficient Arm Cortex-M33 core (48/96 MHz), a hardware keyscan matrix that buffers inputs without waking the core, and class-leading Tx/Rx power figures.

That said, the CYW20829 is also cost-effective. Designed to be both integrated and lean, it supports two-layer PCB routing without requiring HDI or exotic stackups. And on the security front, it’s ready for Europe’s upcoming CRA and RED regulations. Zephyr RTOS support is also baked in, keeping pace with the growing number of OEMs standardizing on that open-source stack.

The bottom line is that Infineon’s CYW20829 isn’t just Bluetooth done right. It’s a clear signal that wireless peripherals are finally catching up to the premium experience users expect.

Availability

The AIROC Bluetooth SDK 4.8.0 release in the ModusToolbox™ is available today and compatible with the Engineered for Intel Evo Laptop Accessories Program. Visit the webpage to learn more about the CYW20829 and Engineered for Intel Evo: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/wireless-connectivity/airoc-bluetooth-le-bluetooth-multiprotocol/airoc-bluetooth-le/cyw20829/

About AIROC Wireless Connectivity Products

Infineon’s AIROC wireless products, including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos, have shipped more than a billion devices and are the go-to choice for IoT solutions. The broad portfolio includes high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power products that deliver robust industry-leading performance.

AIROC products leverage a common software framework across Android, Linux, RTOS platforms and are pre-integrated with Infineon’s ModusToolbox software and tools, allowing developers to deliver high-quality, differentiated products to market on-time and on-budget.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

Follow: X - Facebook - LinkedIn