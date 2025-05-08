Embedded Computing Design

Next-Gen Engineering: Efficient Computing & the Rise of Rust

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

May 08, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Carnegie Mellon professor and founder of Efficient Computer, Brandon Lucia. Brandon dives into his company's general-purpose processor, designed to deliver 100x more energy efficiency than any chip on the market today. He also shares insights from his academic work and the challenges impacting the next generation of engineers navigating today’s fast-evolving technological landscape.

Later, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk, featuring Jonathan Pallant, Senior Engineer at Ferrous Systems. Together, they discuss the growing popularity of Rust and why it could be a game-changer for your next embedded design.

But first, Rich and Ken kick off the episode with a rundown of what’s in store and a sneak peek at upcoming podcasts.

 
