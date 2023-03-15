Product Showcase: SoMs Take Advantage of the Power of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC FPGA Families

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

A system-on-module, or SoM, generally contains all (or most) of the functionality of a complete motherboard. One example of such a product is the Andromeda SoM family from Enclustra that just launched at embedded world 2023.

Based on an AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC device, Andromeda supports three form factors: the S (40 x 56 mm), the M (52 x 66 mm) and the L (80 x 64 mm). They offer two to six high-speed connectors supporting up to 780 I/Os.

The family already contains two members (the Andromeda XZU90 and XZU65), based on two AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs (ZU7EV, ZU17EG, ZU19EG). Three more will be available later this year: the XZU30 in the compact S form factor, the XZU70 (L), and the XRU50, based on the AMD-Xilinx ZU48DR RFSoC device.

Enclustra offers broad design-in support for their products and a comprehensive ecosystem, offering all required hardware, software, and support materials. Detailed documentation and reference designs make it easy to get started. A user manual, user schematics, a 3D-model, PCB footprints, differential I/O length tables, and application notes are all provided.

Enclustra also offers extensive guidance on building a Board Support Package (BSP) based on PetaLinux. Any necessary adjustments for the different boot modes (QSPI, eMMC, SD Card) are explained in detail.

To see the products, product demos, and get all your questions answered, visit Enclustra at embedded world at booth 2-436 or see the company’s product page.