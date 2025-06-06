Proving the Performance of Agilex™ 3 in Power-Optimized Designs

Whitepaper

This white paper presents a detailed comparison between Altera’s Agilex™️ 3 FPGAs and competitive power and cost optimized FPGAs, highlighting Agilex 3’s performance, power efficiency, and architectural advantages for embedded systems.

Through side-by-side benchmarking, the paper shows that Agilex 3 delivers up to 62% higher Fmax and up to 1.9× better energy efficiency, enabling engineers to scale edge and industrial designs with greater throughput and lower power. Readers will learn how the second-generation Hyperflex™️ architecture, hardened IP blocks, and LPDDR4 support make Agilex 3 the superior choice for compute-constrained and power-sensitive applications.