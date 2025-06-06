Embedded Computing Design

Proving the Performance of Agilex™ 3 in Power-Optimized Designs

June 06, 2025

Whitepaper

Proving the Performance of Agilex™ 3 in Power-Optimized Designs

This white paper presents a detailed comparison between Altera’s Agilex™️ 3 FPGAs and competitive power and cost optimized FPGAs, highlighting Agilex 3’s performance, power efficiency, and architectural advantages for embedded systems.


Through side-by-side benchmarking, the paper shows that Agilex 3 delivers up to 62% higher Fmax and up to 1.9× better energy efficiency, enabling engineers to scale edge and industrial designs with greater throughput and lower power. Readers will learn how the second-generation Hyperflex™️ architecture, hardened IP blocks, and LPDDR4 support make Agilex 3 the superior choice for compute-constrained and power-sensitive applications. 

Automotive
Image Credit: NEXCOM
NEXCOM’s VTC 7280-xC5 Integrates Intel’s First AI-Focused CPU for Advanced In-Vehicle Applications

May 30, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz
Get Infinite Oscilloscope Trigger Types with Zone Triggering

June 5, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Lanner Electronics
Lanner’s ECA-5555 Combines High-Speed Networking and Built-in AI Acceleration for Edge

June 6, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: AI Is an Energy Hog That We Have To Deal With | Empower Semiconductor

May 28, 2025

MORE