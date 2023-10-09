QuickLogic and YorChip Partner to Develop Low-Power, Low-Cost UCIe FPGA Chiplets

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA. QuickLogic Corporation and YorChip recently formed a strategic partnership to develop a lineup of FPGA chiplets that are designed with low cost and power consumption in mind, and are suitable for use in a range of application areas, including edge IoT and AI/ML.

Market research company Yole Group has determined that by 2023, expected chiplet adoption across markets like industrial, aerospace, medical, consumer, and more, will lead to a TAM of chiplet-based ICs in excess of $200B. Discrete FPGAs are already prevalent in those markets, so large-scale adoption of eFPGA-based UCIe (Unified Chiplet Interconnect Express) enabled chiplets is expected.

The partnership leverages QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology to create a UCIe-compatible FPGA chiplet ecosystem that will enable customers to connect a UCIe-compatible third-party chiplet, such as a CPU or AI/ML chip, to create a customized system. The ecosystem is also suitable for interoperability testing and joint promotion. Customers who wish to go full SoC will still be able to license QuickLogic's eFPGA and YorChip’s UCIe IP and use chiplets for prototyping and early market production.

For more information, visit QuickLogic.