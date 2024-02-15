Embedded Computing Design

Realize Microchip's PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit Utilizing the PolarFire MPFS095T

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 15, 2024

News

Realize Microchip's PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit Utilizing the PolarFire MPFS095T
Image Credit: Microchip Technology

Chandler, Arizona. Microchip Technology released its PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit leveraging the PolarFire MPFS095T SoC FPGA highlighting a quad-core 64-bit CPU based on the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). The kit supports rapid examination of application concepts, firmware development, and code debugging.

“We are dedicated to helping support the growth of embedded systems that require low-power, high-performance FPGA fabrics. The PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit is a pivotal step in our journey towards creating more accessible, smart, secure and high-performing computing solutions for a wide range of applications,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit.

A customizable L2 memory subsystem optimizes performance and deterministic operations with built-in support for asymmetric multi-processing (AMP) mode. The board delivers Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem, a mikroBUS expansion header for Click boards and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi connector with MIP video connector.

The board is managed by protocols like I2C and SPI and comes with an embedded FP5 programmer for FPGA fabric programming, debugging, and firmware applications.

For more information, visit  www.microchip.com.

According to Microchip Technology:

In addition to traditional sales channels, PolarFire SoC Discovery Kits are being made available through a pilot project as part of the Microchip Academic Program in the second half of 2024. By offering the Discovery Kit at a reduced price to universities, Microchip is ensuring that the future generation of engineers have direct access to state-of-the-art technology.

This approach not only enhances the practical learning experience for students but also aligns academic studies with the latest industry trends. Microchip’s academic program offers resources for educators, researchers, and students worldwide and helps universities incorporate advanced technology into their curriculum.

 

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Open Source
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Analog & Power
Harnessing Sunlight: How a Tiny Panel Woke Up the Cortex-M — Part 1

February 14, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

February 1, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Embedded Editor Report: CES Hits the Road and Drives Excitement

January 10, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Back to Basics: Software Syntax

February 14, 2024

MORE