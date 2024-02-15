Realize Microchip's PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit Utilizing the PolarFire MPFS095T

Chandler, Arizona. Microchip Technology released its PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit leveraging the PolarFire MPFS095T SoC FPGA highlighting a quad-core 64-bit CPU based on the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). The kit supports rapid examination of application concepts, firmware development, and code debugging.

“We are dedicated to helping support the growth of embedded systems that require low-power, high-performance FPGA fabrics. The PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit is a pivotal step in our journey towards creating more accessible, smart, secure and high-performing computing solutions for a wide range of applications,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit.

A customizable L2 memory subsystem optimizes performance and deterministic operations with built-in support for asymmetric multi-processing (AMP) mode. The board delivers Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem, a mikroBUS expansion header for Click boards and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi connector with MIP video connector.

The board is managed by protocols like I2C and SPI and comes with an embedded FP5 programmer for FPGA fabric programming, debugging, and firmware applications.

According to Microchip Technology:

In addition to traditional sales channels, PolarFire SoC Discovery Kits are being made available through a pilot project as part of the Microchip Academic Program in the second half of 2024. By offering the Discovery Kit at a reduced price to universities, Microchip is ensuring that the future generation of engineers have direct access to state-of-the-art technology.

This approach not only enhances the practical learning experience for students but also aligns academic studies with the latest industry trends. Microchip’s academic program offers resources for educators, researchers, and students worldwide and helps universities incorporate advanced technology into their curriculum.