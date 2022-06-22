Renesas Launches Highly Integrated Advanced Bluetooth Low Energy SoC

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Renesas Electronics Corporation's SmartBond™ DA1470x Family is the only solution in the Bluetooth LE space to integrate a power management unit, a hardware voice activity detector (VAD), a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Bluetooth LE connectivity into a single chip. This combined functionality provides smart IoT devices with advanced sensor and graphical capabilities and ultra-low-power, always-on audio processing.

The new family is suitable for wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers; glucose monitor readers and other consumer medical and healthcare devices; home appliances with displays; industrial automation and security systems; and Bluetooth consoles such as e-bikes and gaming equipment.

The high level of integration further results in significant cost savings on the Bill of Materials (BoM), enabling cost-effective system solutions. It also reduces component count on the PCB enabling smaller form factor designs and freeing up space for additional components or larger batteries. With fewer components on the PCB, the reliability of the system is also improved, delivering a further reduction in the total cost of goods sold (COGS) of the end product.

The SmartBond DA1470x Family is already gaining market traction. The DA14706 is at the heart of the newly launched Xiaomi Mi band 7 with an eye catching 1.62“, 192x490 AMOLED display, 120 sports modes and a 15-day battery life for typical use.

Key Features of the DA1470x Wireless SoCs

Multi core system – Arm® Cortex®-M33 processor as the main application core and Cortex -M0+ as the sensor node controller

Integrated 2D GPU & Display controller supporting DPI, JDI parallel, DBI and Single/Dual/Quad SPI interfaces

Configurable MAC supporting Bluetooth® LE 5.2 and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols

Integrated 720mA JEITA-compliant USB charger supports rechargeable Li-ion/Li-Po batteries

Integrated low quiescent current SIMO DC/DC converter of the PMU efficiently supplies internal system and external components

Ultra-low power hardware VAD enables seamless and always on audio processing

