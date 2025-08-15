Silicon Labs Sets IoT Security Benchmark with PSA Level 4 Certified SiXG301 SoC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Silicon Labs

Austin, Texas. Silicon Labs recently publicized that part of its Series 3 platform, the SiXG301 SoC has become the world’s first PSA Certified Level 4 iSE/SE certified device. Introduced with two designations, iSE/SE for secure elements and ROT for Root of Trust, Level 4 extends resilience against laser fault injection, side-channel attacks, microprobing, and voltage manipulation.

The SiXG301’was designed for long-term reliability to be deployed over a decade in the field. It is built on a 22 nm process node and is anticipated to be in market Q3 2025.

“Security isn’t just a feature – it’s foundational to everything we develop,” said Matt Johnson, President and CEO of Silicon Labs. “Being the first to achieve PSA Level 4 certification is a powerful validation of our leadership in IoT security and our focus on accelerating IoT growth.”

