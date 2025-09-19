Silicon Labs Unveils First 22 nm-Based SoC

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs' new SiMG301 is the first wireless SoC built on a 22-nanometer (nm) process node, according to the company. Representing an increase in performance and integration, the SiMG301 is designed to deliver advanced compute power, flexible memory, security, and streamlined external component integration. Purpose-built for line-powered smart devices, it offers the ideal LED lighting solution for Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter over Thread applications.

Jake Alamat, Senior Vice President of Home and Life IoT at Silicon Labs, says, “The SiMG301 SoCs integrate key components into a single device and enable concurrent operation over multiple wireless networks like Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter, helping device makers to increase functionality while saving on costs and space for cutting-edge IoT devices like smart lighting.”

The 22 nm process node enables Silicon Labs' devices to meet the demands for more processing power at far-edge devices across all IoT applications in key areas, including smart cities and civil infrastructure, commercial buildings, retail and warehouses, smart factories and Industry 4.0, smart homes, personal and clinical healthcare, and the demand for increasingly portable, secure, compute-intensive applications.

The SiMG301 is already in production for key customers and is planned for general availability in the third quarter of 2025.

While the SiMG301 has broad applicability for line-powered devices, its primary use cases revolve around smart lighting in both home and commercial environments.

The SiMG301 SoC provides:

Multiple Processing Cores enable more demanding applications while reducing power consumption. The SoC features a 150 MHz Cortex-M33 application core, along with dedicated cores for the radio and security subsystems.

Co-packaged Flash, up to 4 MB, with up to 512 kB of RAM, helps future-proof devices as specifications like Matter evolve.

Robust Security with Silicon Labs Secure Vault High, the first security suite to achieve PSA Level 3 certification. With new features like Authenticated Execute in Place and DFA Detection, the SiMG301 is further protected against local and remote attacks.

Integrated LED lighting control circuits and LED pre-drivers simplify the end product design while reducing product cost.

Concurrent Multiprotocol (CMP) allows the SiMG301 to operate on Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Matter over Thread networks at the same time, simplifying manufacturing SKUs and consumer usability.

The SiMG301 is the first product released in Silicon Labs' next-gen Series 3 platform. To learn more about the Series 3 platform and how it is advancing wireless connectivity, visit:

Additionally, Silicon Labs will highlight the SiMG301 along with its portfolio of industry-leading innovations during the 2025 Works With conference series.

Works With Summit: October 1-2 in Austin, TX

Works With Bay Area: October 7 in Santa Clara, CA

Works With Shenzhen: October 23

Works With Bangalore: October 30

Works With Virtual: November 19-20

Register for Works With today.

For more information, visit: www.silabs.com.