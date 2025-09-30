Embedded Computing Design

Sundance and Red Pitaya Join Forces to Accelerate Industrial Test Equipment

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 30, 2025

News

Image Credit: Sundance

London, United Kingdom. Sundance Multiprocessor Technology (Sundance) will now supply Red Pitaya products including credit-card-sized, open-source signal-acquisition boards. The products allow design teams to streamline development without the need to reinvent hardware.

“As an easy-to-use-and-integrate signal acquisition platform that is also scalable, reliable, and low-cost, Red Pitaya boards dramatically speed the design to deployment of industrial and commercial test and measurement equipment,” said Flemming Christensen, managing director, Sundance Multiprocessor.

According to industry research firm Frost & Sullivan, the global market for test and measurement equipment is predicted to reach US$47.01B by 2029, a promising detail for Red Pitaya platforms. Red Pitaya offers high-performance signal acquisition and processing boards at a portion of the price of proprietary systems.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Sundance to make Red Pitaya even more accessible to engineering teams worldwide,” said Mike Purday, vice president of sales, Red Pitaya. “Together we empower companies to deliver market-leading measurement and control solutions faster and at affordable price points.”

For more information, visit redpitaya.com/ or sundance.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

