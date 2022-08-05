Embedded Computing Design

The CHIPS Act Passed. Now What?

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

August 05, 2022

The CHIPS Act Passed. Now What?

On this episode, the Insiders and Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks, take a closer look at the long-discussed Matter standard from smart home connectivity - how far it will go, and when it will go.

 

 

Next, Sharon Brizinov, Director of Security Research at Claroty, reveals the details of CVE-2022-1161, a cybersecurity vulnerability discovered in some Rockwell Automation Logix Controllers.

Then, associate editor Tiera Oliver, in light of the CHIPS Act receiving bipartisan approval in both houses of Congress, provides a bit of context around the CHIPS Act, and what potential costs and benefits it may pose.

But first, Brandon and Rich debate the newly Congress-approved CHIPS Act, and whether its funds will provide a solid enough foundation for new fabs to crop up and thrive.

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
STMicroelectronics Reveals Automotive High-Side Switch Controller with Flexible Diagnostics and Protection

July 20, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Rohde & Schwarz Announces Comprehensive Test Solutions for 5G NR Release 17

August 3, 2022

MORE
IoT
Semtech Corporation to Acquire Sierra Wireless

August 4, 2022

MORE
Storage
Infineon’s HYPERRAM Memory Chip Doubles Bandwidth for Low Pin-Count, High-Performance Solutions

August 3, 2022

MORE