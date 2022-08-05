The CHIPS Act Passed. Now What?

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode, the Insiders and Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks, take a closer look at the long-discussed Matter standard from smart home connectivity - how far it will go, and when it will go.

Next, Sharon Brizinov, Director of Security Research at Claroty, reveals the details of CVE-2022-1161, a cybersecurity vulnerability discovered in some Rockwell Automation Logix Controllers.

Then, associate editor Tiera Oliver, in light of the CHIPS Act receiving bipartisan approval in both houses of Congress, provides a bit of context around the CHIPS Act, and what potential costs and benefits it may pose.

But first, Brandon and Rich debate the newly Congress-approved CHIPS Act, and whether its funds will provide a solid enough foundation for new fabs to crop up and thrive.