ASRock Leverages Intel for Large-Scale AI Model Training and Inference

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 19, 2024

News

Image Credit: ASRock Industrial

Taipei, Taiwan. ASRock Industrial released its IMB-X1900 motherboard leveraging Intel Xeon W-3500/3400 and W-2500/2400 series processors combining progressive innovation with boosted processing power and AI acceleration.

Processing Power:

  • Supports up to 60 cores and ideal for 3D rendering, product simulation, and large-scale AI model training and inference

Memory Capacity:

  • Up to 2TB of DDR5 RDIMM ECC memory across eight slots developed for reliability and data integrity (financial analysis, scientific research, and mission-critical use cases)

Expandability:

  • Showcases four PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), one PCIe x4 (Gen4) slot, one M.2 (Key E, 2230), one M.2 (Key B, 3042/3052), and one SIM socket

Connectivity Options:

  • Dual Intel 2.5G LAN, one Marvell 10G LAN (optional), one USB 3.2 Gen2x2, five USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, three USB 2.0, and six COM ports

Storage Solutions:

  • Two M.2 (Key M, up to 25110) and eight SATA3 connections with RAID 0/1/5/10 options

For more information, visit asrockind.com/en-gb/IMB-X1900.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

