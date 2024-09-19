ASRock Leverages Intel for Large-Scale AI Model Training and Inference
September 19, 2024
News
Taipei, Taiwan. ASRock Industrial released its IMB-X1900 motherboard leveraging Intel Xeon W-3500/3400 and W-2500/2400 series processors combining progressive innovation with boosted processing power and AI acceleration.
Processing Power:
- Supports up to 60 cores and ideal for 3D rendering, product simulation, and large-scale AI model training and inference
Memory Capacity:
- Up to 2TB of DDR5 RDIMM ECC memory across eight slots developed for reliability and data integrity (financial analysis, scientific research, and mission-critical use cases)
Expandability:
- Showcases four PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), one PCIe x4 (Gen4) slot, one M.2 (Key E, 2230), one M.2 (Key B, 3042/3052), and one SIM socket
Connectivity Options:
- Dual Intel 2.5G LAN, one Marvell 10G LAN (optional), one USB 3.2 Gen2x2, five USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, three USB 2.0, and six COM ports
Storage Solutions:
- Two M.2 (Key M, up to 25110) and eight SATA3 connections with RAID 0/1/5/10 options
For more information, visit asrockind.com/en-gb/IMB-X1900.