Digi-Key Adds Sfera Labs' Raspberry Pi Servers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sfera Labs

Sfera Labs' servers, embedded systems, I/O modules, and sensors are now available from Digi-Key’s online store. Included in the catalogue, the Strato Pi, Iono, and Exo Sense, are based on the open-source Raspberry Pi and Arduino platforms and are suitable for industrial automation, IoT, and edge computing.

Strato Pi

DIN-Rail enclosures

Wide range power supplies

Modbus

CAN

Ethernet

RS-485

RS-232

Data is secured with an element chip and contains highlights including UPS, hardware watchdog, and double SD card support. The Strato Pi servers are appropriate for both residential and industrial environments by meeting the requirements of standards for electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, and emission.

Iono I/O modules

DIN-Rail enclosures

Wide range power supply

Modbus

1-Wire

i2C

Wiegand

Ethernet

RS-485

Meradio

The Iono line consists of the Iono Pi Max, an industrial Raspberry Pi PLC that is CE/FCC/IC compliant. The environment consists of various digital and analog I/Os and added features, NO/NC relays, UPS, RS-232, RS-485, CAN, dual SD card, RTC, watchdog, and security. Applications including data acquisition, building automation, hotel room management, and environmental monitoring are ideal for the Iono I/O modules.

Exo Sense

Exo Sense multi-sensor modules come with a flexible computing core connected by numerous options for both residential and commercial applications to monitor and gather environmental data that includes temperature, humidity, air quality, ambient light, atmospheric pressure, noise, motion detection, and earthquake detection.

For more information, visit sferalabs.cc and digikey.com.