Digi-Key Adds Sfera Labs' Raspberry Pi Servers
September 26, 2023
News
Sfera Labs' servers, embedded systems, I/O modules, and sensors are now available from Digi-Key’s online store. Included in the catalogue, the Strato Pi, Iono, and Exo Sense, are based on the open-source Raspberry Pi and Arduino platforms and are suitable for industrial automation, IoT, and edge computing.
Strato Pi
- DIN-Rail enclosures
- Wide range power supplies
- Modbus
- CAN
- Ethernet
- RS-485
- RS-232
Data is secured with an element chip and contains highlights including UPS, hardware watchdog, and double SD card support. The Strato Pi servers are appropriate for both residential and industrial environments by meeting the requirements of standards for electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, and emission.
Iono I/O modules
- DIN-Rail enclosures
- Wide range power supply
- Modbus
- 1-Wire
- i2C
- Wiegand
- Ethernet
- RS-485
- Meradio
The Iono line consists of the Iono Pi Max, an industrial Raspberry Pi PLC that is CE/FCC/IC compliant. The environment consists of various digital and analog I/Os and added features, NO/NC relays, UPS, RS-232, RS-485, CAN, dual SD card, RTC, watchdog, and security. Applications including data acquisition, building automation, hotel room management, and environmental monitoring are ideal for the Iono I/O modules.
Exo Sense
Exo Sense multi-sensor modules come with a flexible computing core connected by numerous options for both residential and commercial applications to monitor and gather environmental data that includes temperature, humidity, air quality, ambient light, atmospheric pressure, noise, motion detection, and earthquake detection.
For more information, visit sferalabs.cc and digikey.com.