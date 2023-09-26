Embedded Computing Design

Digi-Key Adds Sfera Labs' Raspberry Pi Servers

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 26, 2023

News

Digi-Key Adds Sfera Labs' Raspberry Pi Servers
Image Credit: Sfera Labs

Sfera Labs' servers, embedded systems, I/O modules, and sensors are now available from Digi-Key’s online store. Included in the catalogue, the Strato Pi, Iono, and Exo Sense, are based on the open-source Raspberry Pi and Arduino platforms and are suitable for industrial automation, IoT, and edge computing.

Strato Pi

  • DIN-Rail enclosures
  • Wide range power supplies
  • Modbus
  • CAN
  • Ethernet
  • RS-485
  • RS-232

Data is secured with an element chip and contains highlights including UPS, hardware watchdog, and double SD card support. The Strato Pi servers are appropriate for both residential and industrial environments by meeting the requirements of standards for electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, and emission.

Iono I/O modules

  • DIN-Rail enclosures
  • Wide range power supply
  • Modbus
  • 1-Wire
  • i2C
  • Wiegand
  • Ethernet  
  • RS-485
  • Meradio

The Iono line consists of the Iono Pi Max, an industrial Raspberry Pi PLC that is CE/FCC/IC compliant. The environment consists of various digital and analog I/Os and added features, NO/NC relays, UPS, RS-232, RS-485, CAN, dual SD card, RTC, watchdog, and security. Applications including data acquisition, building automation, hotel room management, and environmental monitoring are ideal for the Iono I/O modules.

Exo Sense 

Exo Sense multi-sensor modules come with a flexible computing core connected by numerous options for both residential and commercial applications to monitor and gather environmental data that includes temperature, humidity, air quality, ambient light, atmospheric pressure, noise, motion detection, and earthquake detection.

For more information, visit sferalabs.cc and digikey.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Consumer
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Open Source
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Analog & Power
Oracle Announces New AmpereOne Processor and Next-Gen A2 Compute

September 20, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Renesas
AIoT: A Difficult, But Important Marriage of Technologies

September 22, 2023

MORE
Automotive
The Future Vehicle is Optical

September 25, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: SECO
SECO and Qualcomm Power AI Together

September 25, 2023

MORE