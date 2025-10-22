Explore Critical Link’s MitySOM-A5E Agilex 5 FPGA Family at embedded world North America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Critical Link

During embedded world North America 2025, Critical Link (Booth 3065) will showcase its MitySOM-A5E FPGA system on module (SoM) featuring Altera Agilex 5. The SoM offers up to 656KLE FPGA fabric, dual core ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76, 24 transceivers, dual banks of RAM, and a wide range of user-friendly interfaces. Available is an MitySOM-A5E Mini for size and budget constraints.

Critical Link’s Agilex 5 FPGA family of products are designed for applications requiring enhanced performance, lower power, and smaller footprints at the edge including industrial equipment, test and measurement, communications, video and broadcast, medical devices, and other embedded instrumentation.

The MitySOM-A5E family of products includes:

During your visit to Critical Link’s booth, make sure to scan your badge for a chance to win a MitySOM Development Kit of your choice.

For more information, visit criticallink.com.

