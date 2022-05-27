Embedded Computing Design

Forlinx has Launched OKMX6ULL-C SBC based on i.MX 6ULL

May 27, 2022

The OKMX6ULL-C SBC from Forlinx is a FETMX6ULL-C SoM with carrier board. The FETMX6ULL-C SoM is based on NXP i.MX6ULL, Cortex-A7 low power featuring [email protected] 800MHz.

The SoM size of OKMX6ULL-C SBC is only 40 x 29mm, but with all functions of i.MX 6ULL. It is small in size, ideal to disassemble, with a package of 2mm high board-to-board connector, suitable for application scenarios with a limited volume. It supports Linux4.1.15+QT5.6, separately update kernel, batch flashing by OTG, SD/TF cards, convenient for development and mass production.

Native support:

  • 8 serial ports
  • 2 Ethernet ports
  • 2 CAN controller
  • 2 USB 2.0
  • LCD
  • and more.

Target Applications include power, healthcare, industrial control and automation, environmental monitoring, self-service terminal, security, vehicle transportation, communication, smart home, handheld device, gateway, HMI, and more.

OKMX6ULL-C SBC by Forlinx is a complete evaluation platform with interfaces of rich features and connectivity options, including:

  • Audio (1x Phone, 1x MIC, 2x Speaker)
  • 1x PWM - LCD backlight adjustment
  • 4G - 4G modules in Mini PCIe package
  • 1x WIFI &BT
  • RTC - support CPU external RTC chip
  • 4x UART
  • 2x SPI - 3.3V TTL level, by pin headers with pitch of 2.54mm
  • 1x I2C - 3.3V TTL level, by pin headers with pitch of 2.54mm
  • USB (2x USB2.0, Type-A, 1x USB OTG, Type-C)

To help customers quickly start development, Forlinx provides Linux software manual, application notes, underlying driver source code, development examples of application interfaces, as well as detailed user manual and schematic documents.

For more information, visit: www.forlinx.net

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

