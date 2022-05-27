Forlinx has Launched OKMX6ULL-C SBC based on i.MX 6ULL

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The OKMX6ULL-C SBC from Forlinx is a FETMX6ULL-C SoM with carrier board. The FETMX6ULL-C SoM is based on NXP i.MX6ULL, Cortex-A7 low power featuring [email protected] 800MHz.

The SoM size of OKMX6ULL-C SBC is only 40 x 29mm, but with all functions of i.MX 6ULL. It is small in size, ideal to disassemble, with a package of 2mm high board-to-board connector, suitable for application scenarios with a limited volume. It supports Linux4.1.15+QT5.6, separately update kernel, batch flashing by OTG, SD/TF cards, convenient for development and mass production.

Native support:

8 serial ports

2 Ethernet ports

2 CAN controller

2 USB 2.0

LCD

and more.

Target Applications include power, healthcare, industrial control and automation, environmental monitoring, self-service terminal, security, vehicle transportation, communication, smart home, handheld device, gateway, HMI, and more.

OKMX6ULL-C SBC by Forlinx is a complete evaluation platform with interfaces of rich features and connectivity options, including:

Audio (1x Phone, 1x MIC, 2x Speaker)

1x PWM - LCD backlight adjustment

4G - 4G modules in Mini PCIe package

1x WIFI &BT

RTC - support CPU external RTC chip

4x UART

2x SPI - 3.3V TTL level, by pin headers with pitch of 2.54mm

1x I2C - 3.3V TTL level, by pin headers with pitch of 2.54mm

USB (2x USB2.0, Type-A, 1x USB OTG, Type-C)

To help customers quickly start development, Forlinx provides Linux software manual, application notes, underlying driver source code, development examples of application interfaces, as well as detailed user manual and schematic documents.

For more information, visit: www.forlinx.net